Indian, Canadian NSAs meet for bilateral security consultations

NEW DELHI: The national security advisers of India and Canada met in New Delhi for bilateral consultations aimed at addressing the concerns of both countries, marking another key step in the normalisation of bilateral relations that were hit by a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist two years ago. New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (right) and NSA Ajit Doval at Hyderabad House in New Delhi (PTI FILE PHOTO)

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin on Thursday three weeks after India and Canada appointed new high commissioners in each other’s capitals. Bilateral ties went into a tailspin when former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September 2023 that Indian government agents were linked to the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the town of Surrey that year.

“The NSA of Canada held talks with our NSA…[on September] 18. This is part of the regular bilateral security consultations that happen between the two countries,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing on Friday.

The meeting between the two NSAs was an opportunity for following up on the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis in June.

The two NSAs discussed the security concerns of both sides, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. The Indian side raised its concerns about the activities of pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil, including threats to Indian officials and diplomatic premises, and requests for extradition of Canada-based individuals. The Canadian side has its own concerns about the activities of trans-national criminal gangs with ties to India.

Jaiswal also referred to renewed threats to Indian officials and said it is the Canadian government’s responsibility to provide security to diplomatic establishments. “As and when there is a concern, we do take it up with the concerned side, in this case Canada, to ensure there is adequate security for our diplomatic premises,” he said without giving details.

The comments came against the backdrop of reported threats by Khalistani elements to “besiege” the Indian consulate in Vancouver to protest against the normalisation of bilateral relations. The Khalistani groups had urged Indian Canadians to stay away from the consulate and also issued a poster with an image that appeared to threaten India’s new high commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik.

The post of high commissioners in New Delhi and Ottawa had remained vacant for almost a year as the diplomatic spat escalated, with both sides pausing talks on a trade deal, downgrading diplomatic relations and expelling dozens of each other’s diplomats.

New Delhi withdrew its previous envoy to Ottawa, Sanjay Verma, with five other officials last October when Canadian authorities sought to question them in relation to the murder of Nijjar. In retaliation, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including then acting high commissioner Stewart Wheeler.

Late last month, India and Canada named senior diplomats Dinesh Patnaik and Christopher Cooter as their respective high commissioners in each other’s capitals. Cooter, who served as first secretary in the Canadian mission in New Delhi from 1998 to 2000, arrived in India last week.