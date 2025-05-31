Indian Coast Guard evacuates heart attack-stricken captain from foreign vessel at sea

Offering humanitarian aid at midnight, an Indian Coast Guard team evacuated a "heart attack-stricken captain" from a Bahamas-flagged vessel at sea, officials on Saturday said. The Indian coast guard offered humanitarian aid to a man who had a heart attack on a ship(Indian Coast Guard-X)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) shared this information in a post on X and also shared some photos.

Also Read: Coast Guard rescues crew as Liberian cargo ship lists sharply off Kochi

"In a midnight rescue operation @IndiaCoastGuard Station #Kakinada coordinated a life saving medical evacuation operation. #ICGS 430 swiftly sailed at 0110hrs on 30 May 25 and evacuated a heart attack-stricken captain from MV #SWBLY a #Bahamas Flag vessel," it said.

Also Read: Coast Guard in ‘highest level of readiness’

The ICG further said that the patient has been shifted to a hospital.

"Patient safely brought to shore & shifted to #Apollo Hospitals #Kakinada #LifeSavingOps #WeProtect #SafeSeas," it said.

Kakinada is a port city in Andhra Pradesh.