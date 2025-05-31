Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian Coast Guard evacuates heart attack-stricken captain from foreign vessel at sea

PTI |
May 31, 2025 07:40 PM IST

The coast guard stated that the patient from the vessel with a Bahamas flag has been shifted to a hospital.

Offering humanitarian aid at midnight, an Indian Coast Guard team evacuated a "heart attack-stricken captain" from a Bahamas-flagged vessel at sea, officials on Saturday said.

The Indian coast guard offered humanitarian aid to a man who had a heart attack on a ship(Indian Coast Guard-X)
The Indian coast guard offered humanitarian aid to a man who had a heart attack on a ship(Indian Coast Guard-X)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) shared this information in a post on X and also shared some photos.

Also Read: Coast Guard rescues crew as Liberian cargo ship lists sharply off Kochi

"In a midnight rescue operation @IndiaCoastGuard Station #Kakinada coordinated a life saving medical evacuation operation. #ICGS 430 swiftly sailed at 0110hrs on 30 May 25 and evacuated a heart attack-stricken captain from MV #SWBLY a #Bahamas Flag vessel," it said.

Also Read: Coast Guard in ‘highest level of readiness’

The ICG further said that the patient has been shifted to a hospital.

"Patient safely brought to shore & shifted to #Apollo Hospitals #Kakinada #LifeSavingOps #WeProtect #SafeSeas," it said.

Kakinada is a port city in Andhra Pradesh.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Indian Coast Guard evacuates heart attack-stricken captain from foreign vessel at sea
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On