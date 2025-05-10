Coast Guard in ‘highest level of readiness’

MUMBAI: Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the authority that is responsible for coastal security in territorial waters off Maharashtra including Mumbai, is in a state of the “highest level of readiness”. Mumbai, India. Dec 20, 2024: A view of the damaged tourist ferry Neel Kamal near Bhaucha Dhakka. An Indian Navy speedboat collided with the said Neel Kamal ferry near the Gateway of India on Monday, resulting in the tragic loss of 13 passengers' lives. More than 100 passengers were rescued by the Navy, Coast Guard, and the Marine Police. Mumbai, India, on Dec 20, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Coast Guard has, in coordination with the Indian Navy, deployed ample number of sea- based platforms off the coast of Mumbai and Maharashtra to deal with any emergency, state security sources said. The platforms at sea are located strategically off the coast of Mumbai, and Maharashtra, by ICG, in coordination with Navy authorities to ensure optimum security. ICG is in a state of the highest readiness currently, the sources said.

After the 26/11 terror attacks in November 2008, in which 10 suicide attackers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had attacked Mumbai, killing 168 persons, there was a paradigm shift in the maritime-security architecture. There was an increased emphasis on surveillance including aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering and information sharing among the various stakeholders to ensure an effective response to any emerging situation. In February 2009, the ICG was additionally designated as the authority responsible for coastal security in territorial waters, including areas to be patrolled by the coastal police, while the Navy was entrusted with maritime defence, as per the Minutes of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

As part of the Coastal Security mechanism, a surveillance system, called Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN), comprising of a chain of static sensors having radars, automatic identification system (AIS), day/night cameras and sensors at dozens of locations along the coastline and islands has been established by the ICG.