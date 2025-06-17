Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for Indian nationals in Israel amid tensions with Iran

The Indian embassy in Israel on Tuesday evening issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals in the country as tensions with Iran escalate. In the latest notice issued on Tuesday, the Indian embassy called on all Indian nationals to register themselves with the embassy in Tel Aviv. Smoke plumes arise from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) corporation building in the north of Tehran after it was hit by an overnight Israeli strike (AFP)

"In continuation of previous advisories, as the National Emergency in Israel continues to be in place, all Indian nationals are advised to stay vigilant and strictly adhere to safety advisories/protocols by the Israeli Home Front Command," reads the advisory. Track LIVE updates on the Iran Israel conflict here

The Indian embassy has further called on Indian nationals who wish to leave Israel to register with the offices and ensure they have the proper documents to cross the land borders into neighbouring nations of Jordan and Egypt. The advisory also mentioned links from where e-visa for Jordan and Egypt can be applied.

The embassy has also launched emergency helplines and hotlines for Indian nationals. As per the advisory, these helplines are “operational 24/7 for any assistance regarding the present situation.”

Indian nationals in Israel can reach out to the embassy on the following numbers and emails -

Telephone: +972 54-7520711 or +972 54-3278392

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

Amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, India has evacuated Indian students from Tehran through the land border with Armenia.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, several Indian students have been "moved out of the city of Tehran for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the embassy. Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia."

The conflict between Israel and Iran has continued for a fifth consecutive day, killing over 200 in Iran and around 24 in Israel. Both nations have vowed to carry out the “largest attacks in history” as global allies urge for de-escalation.