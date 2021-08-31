Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Indian envoy meets Taliban representative in Doha after complete US troops' withdrawal
india news

Indian envoy meets Taliban representative in Doha after complete US troops' withdrawal

India flagged concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner after US-led foreign troops have completely pulled out from the region.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:01 PM IST
India's ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal arrives for Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar.(Reuters / File)

Indian envoy to Qatar met the head of Taliban's political office in Doha in a first formal diplomatic contact, the ministry of external affairs said on Tuesday. The meeting between Indian ambassador Deepak Mittal, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha, took place at the Indian Embassy at the request of the Taliban side, according to the ministry.

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the ministry said in a statement.

This is the first time India has acknowledged formal contact with the Taliban since Kabul fell to the group on August 15.

During the meeting, India flagged concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner after US-led foreign troops have completely pulled out from the region. The ministry said that the Taliban Representative assured that India's concerns would be "positively addressed."

Topics
taliban india doha afghanistan
