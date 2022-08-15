Indian ethos of sustainable lifestyle solution to climate change crisis: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India’s ethos of leading environment-friendly and sustainable lifestyles can provide a solution to the global crisis of climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have a tradition of living with nature and loving nature. Today when the world is facing an existential environmental crisis, India has the heritage and knowledge to provide solutions. Our ancestors have given us these solutions. When we mention environmentally friendly lifestyles, we attract the attention of the world,” PM Modi said.

The PM underlined the duty of citizens to conserve power and water. It is the job of the government to provide 24-hour electricity but it’s the duty of citizens to save as many units of electricity as possible. “It is our duty to provide water to every farm but it is the duty of the farmers to ensure ‘per drop more crop,’” he said adding that chemical-free farming and natural farming is also a duty of farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi said India has a renewable energy goal that it should strive to achieve during the next 25 years by 2047. “We have to become independent in our manufacturing, particularly our energy sector. How long will be dependent on others for energy? So let’s become independent leaders in the solar and wind energy sectors; other renewable energies; Mission Hydrogen; Biofuels and electric vehicles,” he added.

India is in the process of updating its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) on emissions, promising to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030, from the 2005 level, and achieve about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030, as promised by the Prime Minister in the Glasgow climate conference late last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NDC, which counts as the official commitment for climate action under the Paris Agreement, will be communicated to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) soon, according to a statement from the environment ministry issued earlier this month.

In addition to the commitment on emission intensity (in relation to the Gross Domestic Product) reduction and the increase in electric power share, a third new goal included in the NDC is to promote a healthy and sustainable way of living, based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation through what the government has called a mass movement it titles LIFE, or Lifestyle for Environment.