Indian, French navies achieve ‘plug and fight’ capability

Following the naval drills between FNS Chevalier Paul and Indian Navy Ship Kolkata, French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain said the exercise demonstrated top performance levels in air defence, anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare. Lenain who was present during the event said in a tweet that both nations are proud that their respective armies are proud of the ‘plug and fight’ capability achieved by both navies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Training in tandem! The 2-day naval drills between FNS Chevalier Paul and INS Kolkata off India's coast demonstrated top performance levels in air defence, anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare. Proud of the "plug and fight" capability achieved by our two Navies,” Lenain said in a tweet.

The two-day drill involved air defence, anti-submarine warfare (hunting a target with the help of a P 8 patrol aircraft) and anti-ship warfare (live firing of shots against a floating target and simulation of coordinating anti-ship missile firing), French officials who attended the event told news agency PTI.

“The two sides also shared a very positive assessment of the results, which confirmed the plug and fight capacity achieved by the two navies,” the French officials said after completion of the exercise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

French air defence frigate Chevalier Paul reached the Mumbai coast after completing various anti-piracy and anti-smuggling operations. The advanced air defence frigate in the French Navy is based in Toulon in southern France and was carrying out operations in the Indian Ocean Region. The ship initially arrived for a three-day goodwill visit.

The Indian Navy also later hosted the visitors for a number of leisure and sports activities which included a friendly football match, a dinner hosted by the Western Fleet, a cultural tour of Mumbai and an Indian food festival. The visitors hosted a reception onboard for Indian Navy personnel and local civilian dignitaries on the first day of its arrival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON