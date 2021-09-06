Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Hindus, Muslims share same ancestry: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday that Hindus and Muslims of India share the same ancestry as he reasserted that every Indian citizen is a “Hindu”
By HT Correspondents, New Delhi/mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Speaking at a conclave organised by a Pune-based think tank, Global Strategic Policy Foundation, Bhagwat urged “sensible” Muslim leaders to “oppose tyrannical thoughts”.

“The basis of unity is our motherland and our glorious tradition. For us, the word Hindu is the synonym for motherland, ancestors and the legacy of the Indian culture. The word Hindu does not denote any caste or linguistic definition, but it’s the name of a culture that guides the development and uplift of every human being. All those who accept this, irrespective of any caste, creed, religion or language, are Hindus and in this backdrop, we consider every Indian a Hindu,” he said.

The conclave, organised on the subject ‘Rashtra Pratham Rashtra Sarvatopari’ (literally, “nation first, nation above all”), was also attended by Muslim scholars and intellectuals.

“Islam made inroads in the country through aggressors. This is the history which should be told in that fashion. Sensible leaders from the community should oppose tyrannical thoughts. This needs to be done for a longer period and we have a herculean task before us. Our social loss will be less if we begin early,” he said.

He further stressed that all “should think about the dominance of India” and not “the dominance of Muslims”.

“If India becomes the superpower, it would not pose any challenge before anybody, but it will be a superpower in the form of a Vishwaguru,” he said.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir, were among the other speakers at the event.

Khan said more diversity leads to a prosperous society and added “Indian culture considers everyone equal.”

Hasnain urged Muslim intellectuals to be more vigilant in the wake of the changed situation in Afghanistan and thwart Pakistan’s attempts to target Indian Muslims.

In July, the RSS chief had attempted to allay concerns that the Sangh is fuelling anti-minority sentiments in the county. He said there is a need to guard against fear-mongering that the Sangh is against minorities or that Islam is in danger in India. He had also said the Sangh has always believed that the DNA of the people of India is the same and that both Hindus and Muslims are one entity.

