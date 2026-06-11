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Indian judiciary promotes mediation as robust dispute resolution mechanism: CJI Surya Kant

Indian judiciary promotes mediation as robust dispute resolution mechanism: CJI Surya Kant

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 12:58 pm IST
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New Delhi, Indian judiciary has promoted mediation not only as an alternative but as a robust dispute resolution mechanism, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said during a panel discussion conducted by the Indian High Commission in London.

Indian judiciary promotes mediation as robust dispute resolution mechanism: CJI Surya Kant

Stating that mediation was very close to his heart, the CJI said that the Supreme Court Legal Service Committee has created a huge team of trained mediators.

"I can say proudly that in every town, in every street people know what mediation is," the CJI said.

The High Commission in London on Wednesday hosted a high-level panel discussion on "Technology and the Future of Mediation" and brought together leading judicial and legal figures from India and the United Kingdom, according to a press statement.

Besides the CJI, the panel featured Lord Hamblen of Kersey, Judge of the UK Supreme Court; Kirsty Brimelow KC, President of the Bar Council of England and Wales; and Brett Dixon, Vice President of the Law Society of England and Wales.

The CJI highlighted judicial initiatives aimed at building mediation capacity, including mandatory training programmes for mediators through State Judicial Academies and the role of the National Legal Services Authority and Lok Adalats in familiarising citizens with consensual dispute resolution mechanisms.

Responding to a question on whether mediation should be preferred over arbitration, the CJI emphasised that both mechanisms have important roles to play.

"I do not discourage arbitration," he said, adding that growing commercial engagement between nations inevitably generates disputes.

However, he stressed that parties should first attempt to resolve differences through mediation because of its affordability, speed and ability to preserve commercial relationships.

Distinguishing between the two mechanisms, the CJI said, "In arbitration, the passing of an award is often the beginning of further litigation. In mediation, once the process is successfully concluded, it brings closure to the dispute. That is the beautiful difference between mediation and arbitration".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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