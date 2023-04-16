Indian national dies by stray bullet injuries in Sudan clashes

An Indian national identified as Albert Augestine has succumbed to his injuries on Sunday amid army-paramilitary clashes in Sudan, informed the Indian embassy in Sudan in a tweet. Augestine, who was working for the Dal Group Company in the African country was hit by a stray bullet on Saturday.

Smoke is seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 15. (AP)

“It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements,” read the embassy's tweet.

On Saturday, the embassy issued an advisory to all the Indians in the embattled country to take “utmost precautions and stay indoors”. The mission also said that Indians planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their visit.

The death toll in fierce fighting between the armed forces and a powerful paramilitary group has risen to 56, reported AP. The Sudan Doctors’ Committee said at least 595 people were wounded across Sudan. According to eyewitnesses, explosions and gunfire rang out on the deserted streets of Khartoum after the paramilitaries said they were in control of the presidential place, Khartoum airport, and other vital facilities, AFP reported.

However, the army refuted the claims in a statement late Saturday while the Sudanese air force urged people to stay indoors as it continued air strikes against bases of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Saudi Arabia's flag carrier Saudia said earlier one of its planes, with passengers and crew aboard waiting for departure, was "exposed to gunfire damage".