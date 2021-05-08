Home / India News / Indian national wins hearts for helping visually-impaired man in Singapore
india news

Indian national wins hearts for helping visually-impaired man in Singapore

Gunasekaran Manikandan, who is working as a land survey assistant, was working along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 when he noticed the elderly man who appeared to be visually impaired waiting by the road for a long time to cross it.
PTI | , Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The Ace Group, which was set up late last year as a division under the ministry, frequently hands out such goody bags to foreign workers involved in helping others. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files(REUTERS)

An Indian national in Singapore has been lauded for helping a visually-impaired elderly man to cross the road and then walk him to a polyclinic.

Gunasekaran Manikandan, who is working here as land survey assistant, was working along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 when he noticed the elderly man who appeared to be visually impaired waiting by the road for a long time to cross it.

"The uncle told me that he wanted to see the doctor so I walked him to the nearest polyclinic," said the 26-year-old Gunasekaran, a resident of Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.

To Gunasekaran's surprise, his act of kindness on April 18 was captured by a member of public and went viral on Facebook. The video has since attracted over 280,000 views.

"I saw it on my Facebook page during my lunch break after my friends shared (the clip) with me," The Straits Times quoted him as saying.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) posted on Facebook that Assurance, Care and Engagement (Ace) Group officers had tracked down the foreign worker by pinpointing the location using the video. They then handed him a token of appreciation.

The Ace Group, which was set up late last year as a division under the ministry, frequently hands out such goody bags to foreign workers involved in helping others.

When asked what he did with his reward, Gunasekaran said: "I shared them with my friends."

He added that his mother, father and brother and relatives back home were proud of him after watching the video.

While accompanying the elderly man had made the Indian national late for work, he said he would gladly do it again.

"Since I was young, my parents taught me to help people with disabilities. Everyone in my family is like that," he said.

An Indian national in Singapore has been lauded for helping a visually-impaired elderly man to cross the road and then walk him to a polyclinic.

Gunasekaran Manikandan, who is working here as land survey assistant, was working along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 when he noticed the elderly man who appeared to be visually impaired waiting by the road for a long time to cross it.

"The uncle told me that he wanted to see the doctor so I walked him to the nearest polyclinic," said the 26-year-old Gunasekaran, a resident of Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.

To Gunasekaran's surprise, his act of kindness on April 18 was captured by a member of public and went viral on Facebook. The video has since attracted over 280,000 views.

"I saw it on my Facebook page during my lunch break after my friends shared (the clip) with me," The Straits Times quoted him as saying.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) posted on Facebook that Assurance, Care and Engagement (Ace) Group officers had tracked down the foreign worker by pinpointing the location using the video. They then handed him a token of appreciation.

The Ace Group, which was set up late last year as a division under the ministry, frequently hands out such goody bags to foreign workers involved in helping others.

When asked what he did with his reward, Gunasekaran said: "I shared them with my friends."

He added that his mother, father and brother and relatives back home were proud of him after watching the video.

While accompanying the elderly man had made the Indian national late for work, he said he would gladly do it again.

"Since I was young, my parents taught me to help people with disabilities. Everyone in my family is like that," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
its viral indian expat
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP