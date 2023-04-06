Case of 8 former naval personnel detained since Aug comes up in Qatar court: MEA

NEW DELHI: The case of the detention of eight former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar has reached a court in the West Asian country though formal charges are yet to be filed against the men who have been held on unspecified charges since last August.

New Delhi, Feb 17 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The eight men were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm owned by an Oman Air Force officer that provides training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces. Their bail pleas have been rejected eight times by Qatari authorities and their detention was recently extended.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India continues to keep a close watch on the case and is engaged with Qatari authorities to secure the release of the Indian nationals.

“We understand that the case has been referred to the court by the public prosecution. The first hearing was held on March 29, which was also attended by the... defence lawyer as well as our officials,” Bagchi told a weekly media briefing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charges are yet to be filed against the men, he said.

The Indian embassy in Doha continues to be in touch with the families of the detained men and is extending consular and legal assistance. The Indian side has sought another round of consular access to the men, who are reportedly in solitary confinement.

Indian officials have been given consular access to the men on a handful of occasions, and some of their relatives, from both Doha and India, have been allowed to meet them.

A lawyer representing the detained men joined Indian officials to meet them when consular access was granted in January.

There has been no official word from India or Qatar on the reasons for the detention of the eight men, some of them highly decorated naval officers who have commanded major warships. Qatar was one of the first West Asian countries to forge strong defence ties with India and its silence on the matter has baffled experts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON