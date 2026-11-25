Indian Navy ships and helicopters have been deployed as the search continues for seven fishermen from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district who went missing in the Bay of Bengal amid cyclonic conditions, officials said on Wednesday. The fishermen were last sighted near Odisha’s Paradip Port on November 18.

The Coast Guard and Navy are using ships and helicopters to trace them. (Unsplash/ Representative photo) more less

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Kakinada district collector M N Harendhira Prasad said the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy had launched a joint search operation to trace the seven fishermen from Subbampeta village in Uppada mandal.

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The missing fishermen have been identified as D Simhadri, the boat owner, Kodanda Rao, Gampala Prakash, Tirri Narayana, Korada Chinna, Merugu Narayana and Kandala Ramu. They set out on a fishing expedition from Subbampeta on November 4.

According to officials, they reached Visakhapatnam harbour on November 11 and informed their families that they would venture further into the sea for fishing. On November 14, Simhadri called his wife and said they had been caught in turbulent waters amid cyclonic conditions. Communication with their families and officials was subsequently lost.

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{{^usCountry}} The district administration received information about the missing fishermen from their families on November 19, following which it alerted the Coast Guard and began coordinating with the concerned agencies to trace them, the collector said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district administration received information about the missing fishermen from their families on November 19, following which it alerted the Coast Guard and began coordinating with the concerned agencies to trace them, the collector said. {{/usCountry}}

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Preliminary information received through the Coast Guard’s toll-free helpline suggested that the fishermen were last sighted near Paradip Port in Odisha on November 18. “However, no further communication could be established with them either through mobile phones or the vessel’s transponder,” Prasad said.

Following the alert, Coast Guard officials in Kakinada intensified search operations and contacted their counterparts in Odisha and Chennai to coordinate efforts across the maritime region.

The Coast Guard and Navy are jointly using Navy ships and helicopters to search for the missing fishermen. Information about the vessel and its crew has also been shared with naval authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar, given the possibility that it may have drifted towards waters near those countries.

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The agencies are gathering further information about the fishermen and their last known movements. Surveillance and communication systems are also being deployed to establish their whereabouts, the collector said.

State agriculture and fisheries minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said the state government was closely monitoring the incident and making every effort to rescue the missing fishermen.

He said the state government had written to the Centre seeking assistance and requesting all necessary support to trace the seven men.

In a separate incident, seven other fishermen who went missing off the Uppada-Tuni coast after their boat developed an engine problem on Monday were rescued and brought safely to Kakinada Fishing Harbour.

Atchannaidu said the mechanised fishing boat developed a technical fault on the night of November 23 and became stranded near Krishnapuram along the Uppada-Tuni coastline.

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“The boat was approximately three kilometres from the shore when its driver, Dammu Apparao, alerted the authorities about the situation. The driver and six other fishermen aboard the vessel were subsequently brought back safely to Kakinada Fishing Harbour,” he said.

The minister praised officials for responding promptly to the emergency call. He said the Vakallapudi inspector alerted the Coast Guard and Navy and coordinated with the Fisheries department without delay, despite the incident occurring around midnight.