Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer Imphal hits ‘bull's eye’. Watch

Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer Imphal hits ‘bull's eye’. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Nov 22, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Imphal is the third ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth-guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy.

In her maiden Brahmos firing at sea, the Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer Yard 12706, also called Imphal, scored ‘Bull's Eye’ on Wednesday, the first-ever test-firing of the extended-range Brahmos missile by a warship before the commissioning.

Imphal, the Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer

Imphal is the third ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth-guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy. It is a hallmark of indigenous shipbuilding and is amongst the most technologically advanced warships in the world which is designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The name Imphal was given in recognition of the Indian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Imphal during World War II. It is a potent and versatile platform equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors. The destroyer has an overall length of 164 metres and a displacement of 7,400 tons.

Approximately 75% of the ship is equipped with indigenous content including medium-range surface-to-air missiles (BEL, Bangalore), BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles (BrahMos Aerospace, New Delhi), indigenous torpedo tube launchers (Larsen and Toubro, Mumbai), anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers (Larsen and Toubro, Mumbai) and 76mm super rapid gun mount (BHEL, Haridwar).

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
indian navy brahmos missile warship
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP