HT Morning Brief October 1: Indian pilot fights off co-pilot as flydubai flight plunges; Nitin Gadkari says 100% ethanol cars soon

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14,300 feet in 30 seconds: Indian pilot fights off co-pilot as flight plunges

Passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, are greeted by their friends and family, as they arrive at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (Reuters)

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The co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv allegedly stabbed the captain on Wednesday morning, triggering a battle in the cockpit during which the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plunged 14,300 feet in roughly 30 seconds over northern Saudi Arabia. The jet broadcast a hijack alert and diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu credited its wounded Indian captain with fighting back and opening the cockpit door so that passengers and crew could overpower the attacker. Read more here.

‘Vehicles which can run on 100% ethanol may hit roads in 2 months’: Nitin Gadkari at HT Auto Leaderboard Awards and Summit

India’s green mobility transition is set for a major leap, with leading automakers expected to launch flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on 100% ethanol within the next one to two months, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards and Summit 2026. Click here to read more.

Justice Nagarathna first judge to start writing Sabarimala reference verdict

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Deep Dive What happened during the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv? During the flydubai flight, the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain, causing the plane to plunge 14,300 feet in 30 seconds before safely landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. How did Captain Smit Machchhar manage to save the flight? Despite being seriously injured, Captain Smit Machchhar fought back against the attacker, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot, ultimately saving the lives of 174 on board. Why is the incident involving the flydubai flight considered severe? The incident is deemed severe due to the violent attack in the cockpit and the potential for a catastrophic disaster, which was averted by the actions of Captain Machchhar and the passengers.

{{^usCountry}} Justice BV Nagarathna has become the first judge on the nine-member constitution bench to start writing the judgment in the long-pending Sabarimala reference, setting the stage for a verdict that could redefine the Supreme Court’s approach to religious freedom, judicial review and the “essential religious practices” doctrine. The development assumes significance as Justice Nagarathna was the only woman judge on the bench that heard the 16-day marathon proceedings and had, during the hearings, expressed views on several of the core constitutional questions arising from the dispute, including the role of the essential religious practices test. Click here to read more. PM Modi dials Trump, discusses trade, defence, energy amid Russia sanctions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice BV Nagarathna has become the first judge on the nine-member constitution bench to start writing the judgment in the long-pending Sabarimala reference, setting the stage for a verdict that could redefine the Supreme Court’s approach to religious freedom, judicial review and the “essential religious practices” doctrine. The development assumes significance as Justice Nagarathna was the only woman judge on the bench that heard the 16-day marathon proceedings and had, during the hearings, expressed views on several of the core constitutional questions arising from the dispute, including the role of the essential religious practices test. Click here to read more. PM Modi dials Trump, discusses trade, defence, energy amid Russia sanctions {{/usCountry}}

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to assess cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy and defence and to discuss regional and global issues against the backdrop of New Delhi’s concerns over a US sanctions law on Russia. India has said the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which gives Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the top five purchasers of Russian oil, can have implications for bilateral relations and the global energy market. Concerns about the US law have grown at a time when India and the US remain engaged in negotiations on a bilateral trade deal. Read more here.

From hospital bed to podium finish: Who is Neeru Dhanda, India's first individual gold medallist of Asian Games 2026?

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Neeru Dhanda, a 26-year-old, scripted history on Tuesday, winning India's first individual gold at the 2026 Asian Games. She took home the biggest prize with a score of 28, which also set the Asian record, surpassing the previous mark of 24, set by Liu Wan-yu in January this year. After winning the women's individual final, there was a sense of relief on Neeru's face, and the smile couldn't be any wider. And why shouldn't she be happy? After all, the shooter from Haryana became the first Indian woman to clinch gold in the women’s trap individual event at the Asian Games. Click here for more.