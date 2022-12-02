Indian Railway Management Exam (IRME) to be conducted by UPSC from March 2023

New Delhi: Recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) from March next year, the railways ministry said on Friday.

‘Ministry of Railways, in consultation with UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) and DoPT (department of personnel and training), has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) to be conducted by the UPSC from the year 2023 onwards,” a railways ministry statement said.

“The IRMSE will be a two-tier examination- a Preliminary Screening Examination, followed by a Main Written Examination and Interview,” a railways official said.

Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be allowed to write the second stage mains examination.

The IRMS (Main) exam will have four papers including two qualifying language papers, English and Indian language, of 300 marks each. The other two papers will be optional subjects for 250 marks each. The personality test has been assigned 100 marks.

“The common candidates of Civil Services (Main) examination and IRMS (Main) may opt for any of the optional subjects for both these examinations or choose separate optional subjects for these exams (one for the CSE (Main) and one for the IRMSE (Main) as per the schemes of these two examinations,” the statement said.

The age limit, medium of language and script for the papers and optional subjects and number of attempts will be the same as those for the CSE (Main) exam, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the minimum educational qualification required to appear for the exam will be a degree in engineering, commerce or chartered accountancy.

‘An indent for IRMSE (150 numbers) is being placed on UPSC which will consist of following numbers from the four optional; Civil (30) Mechanical (30) Electrical (60) and Commerce and Accountancy (30,’ the statement added.

The IRMSE will be notified simultaneously with the CSE, a second official said.

As per UPSC’s annual plan of examinations for 2023, the Civil Services (P) Examination – 2023 is scheduled to be notified and held on February 1 and May 28, 2023, respectively.