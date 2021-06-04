Indian Railways aims to become 'net zero carbon emitter' by 2030

The Indian Railways said on Friday that it is working on a mission to become a 'net zero carbon emitter' before 2030, and in the process become the largest 'Green Railways' in the world. The statement by the national transporter came on the eve of World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5 to encourage climate action and protection.

To demonstrate its commitment, the Indian Railways said that country's railway network is being electrified to reduce pollution and carry on transportation in an environment-friendly way. This project to electrify the railway tracks has increased nearly ten times since 2014, the national transporter said, adding that all the balance Broad Gauge (BG) routes are set to be completely electrified by December 2023. "Head-On-Generation systems, bio-toilets, and LED lights recreate the train itself into a travel mode that's kinder to the environment while maintaining comparable passenger comfort," it said.

The Indian Railways also has plans to develop its dedicated freight corridors as a low carbon green transportation network with a long-term low carbon roadmap, "which will enable it to adopt more energy-efficient and carbon-friendly technologies, processes, and practices."

Several railway projects have also received climate certification, which legitimises carbon-friendly technologies, processes, and practices, it said. According to Indian Railways, it signed an MoU with the Confederation of Indian Industry in July 2016 for the facilitation of Green initiatives on IR. Moreover, several workshops, production units, loco sheds, and one store depot have also been 'GreenCo' certified.

Green certification mainly covers the assessment of parameters having a direct bearing on the environment, such as energy conservation measures, use of renewable energy, greenhouse gas emission reduction, water conservation, waste management, material conservation, recycling, etc.