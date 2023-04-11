Home / India News / Indian Railways' relief to passengers during summers. Check details

Indian Railways' relief to passengers during summers. Check details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2023 06:32 PM IST

The statement said that the “Special Trains” will be connecting major destinations across India on railway routes.

Indian Railways on Tuesday approved 217 special trains to make 4, 010 trips to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this summer season, a statement released by the Ministry of Railways said.

The trains will be running pan-India including East Coast Railway, West Coast Railway, North Coast Railway and South Coast Railway along with 17 other routes.
The statement added, “In this summer season, for the convenience of railway travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 4010 trips of 217 special trains this year.”

The trains will be running pan-India including East Coast Railway, West Coast Railway, North Coast Railway and South Coast Railway along with 13 other routes.

“A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over-charging and touting activity etc. is being done and strictly monitored,” the statement said.

This comes a day after the Indian Railways announced the new Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This semi-high speed train will be running between Bengaluru and Secunderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently flagged off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express. The train is set to improve the connectivity between tourist destinations in Rajasthan and provide socio-economic development in the state.

Along with this, the prime minister also flagged off a Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and New Delhi last week. The Rani Kamalapati-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will be cutting the travel time between New Delhi and Bhopal by an hour.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

‪indian railways‬ india
