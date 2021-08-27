Indian Railways to begin 2 Vistadome trains from tomorrow. Check details

The Indian Railways is all set to begin two Vistadome train services in Assam and West Bengal from Saturday. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the Vistadome tourist special trains will run between Guwahati-New Haflong in Assam and New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Junction in North Bengal.

A railway official said that the New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar train will have a Vistadome coach, two air-conditioned chair cars and two non-airconditioned chair cars, apart from a luggage car and a power coach, adding that it will run three days a week -- Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, reports news agency PTI.

The Vistadome coach in the New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar train with a 44-seating capacity will have a fare of ₹770, the air-conditioned chair cars will cost between ₹300 and 400 per seat and a non-airconditioned seat will cost only ₹85, the official added.

It has huge windows and transparent roofs, thus allowing an obstruction-free view of the surroundings. "There are jungles, wildlife and tea gardens on the route between NJP and Alipurduar, thus providing a tourist with the opportunity to view the natural beauty of Dooars during their travel," the official said.

The special Vistadome train service between Guwahati and New Haflong will initially run two days a week -- on Wednesdays and Saturdays -- with stops at Manderdisa and Maibong stations.

NFR manager said that the introduction of Vistadome trains are meant to help tourists experience the scenic beauty and to display the cultural heritage of the region during the unique journey. "The joint effort with the tourism department will help to boost the tourism sector and as well as the local economy," he added.

NFR chief public relations officer Guneet Kaur said that the introduction of these Vistadome trains will help to generate additional revenue for the railways and also for local people of these areas. "NFR hopes that the initiative to boost the tourism sector of Assam and north Bengal will be very well patronised by the local people as well as by visitors from other states," she added.