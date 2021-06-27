Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian Railways to resume Kamakhya-Katra special train from today. Check details
india news

Indian Railways to resume Kamakhya-Katra special train from today. Check details

NFR has restored trains originating from Kamakhya Junction Railway Station to Bhagat Ki Kothi in Jodhpur, Katra, Ranchi and Puri.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 07:55 AM IST
For the return travel, the Indian Railways will resume services of train number 05656 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya special express from June 30 onwards.(PTI file photo.)

The Indian Railways will restore the services of a train from Kamakhya in Assam's Guwahati to Katra in Jammu from Sunday onwards till further notice. The 05655 Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra weekly special train will leave Kamakhya at 11am every Sunday to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3:45pm on Tuesday. "It may kindly be noted that, on arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to prevailing Covid-19 health protocols of the destination state," Subhanan Chanda, a spokesperson of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said, according to news agency PTI.

From the Kamakhya railway station, the special train will pass through Goalpara, Kokrajhar, New Alipore Gate, New Cooch Bihar, Dhupguri, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Navgachia, Khagadia, Begusarai. , Barauni, Samastipur, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Sagauli, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations.

For the return travel, the Indian Railways will resume services of train number 05656 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya special express from June 30 onwards. The train will leave Katra at 3:45pm every Wednesday to reach Kamakhya at 11:30pm on Friday.

The Indian Railways' NFR zone has announced the restoration of services of four special trains from this month till further notice for the benefit of passengers. NFR has restored trains originating from Kamakhya Junction Railway Station to Bhagat Ki Kothi in Jodhpur, Katra, Ranchi and Puri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪indian railways‬ kamakhya
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch

Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP