Indian Secular Front, a wildcard between TMC and BJP in West Bengal's Bhangar

In what is being predicted as a tight contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the West Bengal assembly elections, a wildcard has emerged for the Bhangar seat in the South 24 Parganas district. Despite the Bhangar seat being the party's only victory in the 2021 elections, the ISF is hoping to return to the seat and improve its performance as it fields candidates for 33 seats. (ANI)

This seat, which was secured by Nawsad Siddique of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), remains a crucial one for the TMC as it eyes its return in southern Bengal. In 2021, Trinamool suffered a major blow when ISF, formed that year, emerged victorious in the Bhangar seat. With this win, Siddique also became the only non-BJP opposition MLA.

Despite the Bhangar seat being the party's only victory in the 2021 elections, the ISF is hoping to return to the seat and improve its performance as it fields candidates for 33 seats.

Back and forth between CPI(M) and TMC, and then the wildcard The Bhangar assembly constituency, established in 1951, has been a stronghold for the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Despite some competition from the Indian National Congress, the CPI(M) emerged as the dominant force until 2006.

In 2006, the Trinamool Congress ended CPI(M)'s streak. While the communist party reclaimed its seat in 2011, the TMC later recaptured the seat in 2016.

In 2021, things changed for the TMC after the formation of the Indian Secular Front. With voters now having another option, the ISF emerged victorious in the previous assembly election, defeating Trinamool’s Rezaul Karim by 26,151 votes.

The key aspect behind the formation of the ISF was to increase the representation of minorities in Bengal, especially amid the political marginalisation of Muslims in the state.

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Siddiqui launched ISF as a secular, centre-left alternative to existing parties with a mission centered around social justice and inclusion, as per the party website. The party's stated goals include the "upliftment of backward masses – Muslims, tribals and Dalits" and fighting for the "deceived, deprived and downtrodden" of Bengal”.

In Bhangar, the demographic is defined by its Muslim majority, which accounts for nearly 66 per cent of registered voters.

What does the 2026 contest look like? For the 2026 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has fielded Saokat Molla for the Bhangar seat. From the BJP, Jayanta Gayen is contesting for the seat. Meanwhile, Mahabubul Islam and Mirja Hasan are also contesting from the Congress and CPI(ML), respectively.

The recent special intensive revision (SIR) exercise is also expected to play a key role in the upcoming elections.

In the South 24 Paraganas district, around 2.3 lakh deletions were made.

West Bengal will head to the polls in two phases. The voting, as per the Election Commission of India, will take place on April 23 and 29. The vote count will be held on May 4, with the results announced by the polling body on the same day.