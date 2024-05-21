‘Indian students being targeted in Kyrgyzstan’: Asaduddin Owaisi asks Jaishankar to ‘take strong steps’

Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM, on Tuesday, flagged the issue of Indian students being allegedly targeted in Kyrgyzstan, urging external affairs minister S Jaishankar to intervene in the matter. His appeal comes days after Indian and Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan were advised by their consulates to stay indoors to protect themselves from mob violence. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI file photo)

Taking to social media platform X, Asaduddin Owaisi said some locals in Kyrgyzstan have been violently targeting Indian students in the country. He also said that a student reached out to him, saying that he hadn't eaten in five days due to the tense situation.

Owaisi also shared a video of an Indian student in Kyrgyzstan purportedly making a phone call to the consulate inquiring about any evacuation procedures set in place. The student can be heard asking if Indians will be evacuated, to which the official said the students have already been briefed.

The Indian student further inquires if any security would be provided to them if they attempt to take a flight and return home.

Sharing the call audio on X, Owaisi posted, “Some locals in #Kyrgyzstan have been violently targeting Indian students. A student reached out to me saying that they have not eaten for the last five days. @drsjaishankar, please take strong steps to protect our people there. Arrangements must be made for their return if the situation does not improve.”

The situation in Kyrgyzstan became tense for Indian students after a brawl broke out between foreign students and Kyrgyz students on May 13. The fight was seen by the locals as a violation of hospitality by the foreign students, mainly from Pakistan, India, and Egypt.

Many Kyrgyz citizens took to the streets after the brawl and reports of mob violence against Indian and Pakistani students surfaced. There were no reports of any Indian students being injured in the violence, but the Indian government advised them to stay indoors till the violence cools down.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also informed in a separate post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they are monitoring the welfare of the Indian students in Bishkek, adding that the situation is reportedly calm.