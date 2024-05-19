What led to attack on Kyrgyzstan hostels housing Indian, Pakistani students? Updates

Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, has been witnessing massive mob violence for the last few days, with foreign students, including those from India and Pakistan, facing threats from locals. According to media reports, at least 29 people were injured in the violence. Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, has been witnessing massive mob violence for the last few days(Twitter)

The incident prompted the Indian and Pakistani embassies to issue advisories for its nationals staying in Bishkek. Meanwhile, the ministry of foreign affairs of Kyrgyzstan assured that the situation in Bishkek is under control.

What led to the violence in Kyrgyzstan?

According to local reports, the violence in Bishkek erupted following a brawl at a hostel between locals and foreign students, including Pakistanis and Egyptians. Videos of the brawl, which reportedly took place on May 13, went viral on social media - following which tensions heightened in the country.

Reportedly, the locals perceived the brawl as a clear breach of the hospitality extended to the foreign students. Following this, the locals protested on May 17, accusing the Kyrgyz officials of showing “lenient treatment” towards the foreigners involved in the violence.

Several demonstrators also blocked traffic and vandalised buildings during the violence.

India's response to the violence

India on Saturday advised Indian students in Bishkek to remain indoors following violent mobs' targeting of foreigners. “We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue,” the Indian embassy in Bishkek said in a statement.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also informed in a separate post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they are monitoring the welfare of the Indian students in Bishkek, adding that the situation is reportedly calm.

There were no immediate reports of Indian nationals being injured in the violence.

Pakistan's response to the violence

The Pakistani embassy in Bishkek also issued an advisory for its students, asking them to stay indoors. According to the embassy's statement, there have been reports of minor injuries to Pakistani students. However, there are no confirmed reports of deaths or rapes.

Meanwhile, Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent his deputy and foreign minister Ishaq Dar and federal minister Amir Muqam to Bishkek on Sunday to ensure assistance and support to the Pakistani students stranded amid the unrest, reported ANI. Along with this, a special flight carrying 180 Pakistani students landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday from Bishkek.

‘Situation under control’

The Kyrgyz foreign ministry on Saturday said that the situation in the city of Bishkek is calm and under full control, adding that the “destructive forces” are deliberately disseminating untrue and false information about the situation.

“All necessary measures have been taken to ensure security, and maintain peace and stability…Therefore, the ministry asks the representatives of mass media, blogger community, as well as foreign colleagues to be guided only by the official and confirmed information of the competent bodies,” it said.