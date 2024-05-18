Kyrgyz govt's request after hostels housing India, Pak students attacked: ‘Destructive forces are…’

The Kyrgyz government on Saturday cautioned against “false information” being spread in foreign media and on social media platforms, particularly in Pakistan, after the reported attack on international students. Kyrgyz Republic's ministry of foreign affairs stressed that the situation in Bishkek is calm and fully under control, urging media, bloggers, and foreign governments to rely solely on verified information from Kyrgyz authorities. Large-scale mob violence targets international students in Kyrgyzstan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informs that destructive forces are deliberately disseminating untrue and false information about the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic in foreign mass media and social networks, especially in the territory of Pakistan,” a release said.

“The Ministry informs that the situation in the city of Bishkek of the Kyrgyz Republic is calm and under full control, and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure security, maintain peace and stability,” it added, urging media, bloggers, and foreign governments to rely solely on verified information from Kyrgyz authorities.

This assurance follows a violent attack on Friday in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis. The police claimed that the attack was prompted by foreigners beating up locals in the city.

In response, Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned Kyrgyzstan's top diplomat in Islamabad and handed a note of protest.

"It was impressed on the Kyrgyz charge d'affaires that the Kyrgyz government should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students and citizens," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the Kyrgyz health ministry, four Pakistani students received first aid and were discharged, while one remains under medical care. Pakistan has established emergency hotlines to support its nationals affected by the violence.

Meanwhile, India has asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advised the Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," he said in a post on X.

The Indian embassy said, “We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue.”

The number of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan is estimated to be around 15,000. It was not immediately known how many of them are in Bishkek.