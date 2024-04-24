 MBBS student from Andhra Pradesh dies at frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan | World News - Hindustan Times
MBBS student from Andhra Pradesh dies at frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Dasari Chandu was from Madugula village in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle and was in the second year of his MBBS degree.

Dasari Chandu, a 21-year-old MBBS student, died after he got trapped under a frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan on Monday. Dasari Chandu was from Madugula village in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle and was in the second year of his MBBS degree, The Times of India reported. Kyrgyzstan authorities informed his parents about the incident.

Dasari Chandu went to Kyrgyzstan last year to pursue an MBBS. (X)
Dasari Chandu went to Kyrgyzstan last year to pursue an MBBS. (X)

Dasari Chandu had finished his second-year exams and was on an outing with his four friends, who were also from Andhra Pradesh. He died after getting trapped in snow at a frozen waterfall. He went to Kyrgyzstan last year to pursue an MBBS.

Chandu's parents told NDTV that they reached out to Union minister and Telangana state BJP president G Kishan Reddy to facilitate the repatriation of their son's remains. They said Reddy was communicating with officials in Kyrgyzstan and arrangements were being made to bring the body back.

His parents have also been in constant touch with Anakapalle MP B Venkata Sathyavathi. She said Reddy spoke to the Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan and urged for assistance to bring Chandu's remains to India, The Siasat Daily reported.

Chandu is the son of Anakapalle's renowned ‘Madugula Halwa’ sweet shop owner Dasari Bheem Raju.

In February, external affairs minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that 403 students had died abroad since 2018. He said, “As per the information available with the ministry, 403 incidents of death of Indian students abroad have been reported since 2018 due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents and medical conditions.”

He added, “Indian missions/posts abroad respond to any issues faced by Indian students on priority basis.”

As per the data reported by news agency PTI, till February, 91 Indian students died in Canada, 36 in the US, 48 in the UK, 35 in Australia, 40 in Russia, 20 in Germany, 21 in Ukraine, 14 in Cyprus, 10 in Philippines and Italy each, and nine each in Kyrgyzstan, Qatar and China.

