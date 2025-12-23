Indian students in Bangladesh ‘distressed’, medical body urges PM Modi for 'urgent' intervention

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “immediate and urgent intervention” to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian medical students currently stranded in Bangladesh amid rising anti-India sentiments in the neighbouring country. Smashed windows and a fire outside the Prothom Alo office in Dhaka, amid protests following the news of the death of youth leader Osman Hadi.(AFP)

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, AIMSA said it had been receiving “serious and distressing communications” from Indian students and their families, warning that the prevailing situation had left many living under unsafe and uncertain conditions.

The association said the developments had triggered widespread fear, anxiety and emotional distress among students and their relatives in India.

ALSO READ | 'Unavoidable circumstances': Bangladesh halts visa services in 3 Indian cities

“On behalf of the All India Medical Students’ Association, we respectfully seek your immediate and urgent intervention concerning the safety and well-being of Indian medical students currently stranded in Bangladesh,” the letter stated.

“Their security remains vulnerable, leading to immense fear, anxiety, and emotional distress among the students as well as their families.”

The medical body underlined that Indian students who pursue medical education abroad do so with the expectation that the Indian government will support and protect them during crises. It urged the Prime Minister to coordinate closely with the Minister of External Affairs and Indian missions in Bangladesh to ensure immediate protection for all affected students.

The association also called for strengthened on-ground support through the Indian Embassy and related missions, as well as timely, clear and transparent communication with students and their families to prevent panic and misinformation. Stressing the urgency of the matter, AIMSA requested that it be treated as a top-priority emergency to safeguard the students’ lives, dignity and future.

What is happening in Bangladesh

The appeal comes amid heightened tensions in Bangladesh following a fresh wave of protests and anti-India slogans, sparked by political developments linked to last year’s July Uprising that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The unrest intensified further after the killing of Osman Hadi, the convenor of Inquilab Mancha and a prominent figure in the July Uprising. Hadi was shot at close range in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw. He was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment but died on December 18.

Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka, with supporters demanding justice. Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, announced a national day of mourning on December 20.