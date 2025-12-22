Bangladesh suspends visa services in 3 Indian cities; Cites 'unforeseen circumstances'

Bangladesh suspended all consular services and visa issuance in New Delhi, Agartala and Siliguri until further notice, citing unforeseen circumstances, Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo reported. A security official stands guard outside the Bangladesh High Commission following protests in Bangladesh after the death of leader Sharif Osman Hadi, in New Delhi. (Photo for representation)(ANI)

Also read: US rolls out mandate of 'online presence reviews' for H-1B, H-4 visa applicants

The Daily Star, a Bangladesh-based news publication, said a notice posted by the Bangladesh mission in Delhi on its board said, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, all consular & visa services from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi are temporarily suspended until further notice.

The move comes after some members of the extremist group Akhand Hindu Rashtra Sena protested in front of the High Commission in Delhi on Saturday and chanted slogans against Bangladesh. The protesters reportedly threatened Bangladesh High Commissioner to India M Riaz Hamidullah as well. The group was reportedly protesting against the killing of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, 27, a worker whose body was set on fire after being lynched in Bangladesh last week.

Also read: ‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas’: PM Modi's vote of thanks as BJP dominates Goa Zilla Panchayat polls

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal later said the protesters were dispersed by the police as he reiterated that the government is committed to the safety of all foreign missions and posts, HT reported earlier.

The group called for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh, and there was “no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation”, Jaiswal said. “The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes,” he said.