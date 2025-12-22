‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas’: PM Modi's vote of thanks as BJP dominates Goa Zilla Panchayat polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people of Goa and party workers as the Bharatiya Janata Party took lead in the Zilla Panchayat elections as the counting nears completion. File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PMO)

“I thank my sisters and brothers of Goa for blessing the BJP–MGP (NDA) family with strong support in the Zilla Panchayat elections. This will add more vigour to our efforts for Goa’s growth. We are committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people of this wonderful state. Our hardworking NDA Karyakartas have done commendable work on the ground, which has led to this result,” Modi wrote on X.

Earlier, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant took to X and congratulated the newly elected Zilla Panchayat members of the BJP–Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) alliance. “This strong mandate reflects the people’s faith in the Double Engine Sarkar,” he wrote on X as he credited PM Modi and the BJP leadership for the BJP's performance in the coastal state.

“I am confident the BJP-led Alliance will accelerate all-round development, strengthen transparent and accountable governance, and work towards a Viksit Goa and Viksit Bharat,” Sawant said.

CM Sawant criticised the Congress and said the electorate had rejected it after it secured only single-digit seats, Herald Goa reported.

Till 6.20pm, the BJP won 28 seats across Goa, the Herald Goa reported. It With nine seats, the Congress improved its performance, while the Goa Forward Party managed to secure one seat.