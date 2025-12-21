Indian visa application centre suspended in Bangladesh's Chittagong amid security concerns

The Indian visa application centre in Bangladesh's Chittagong will remain suspended amid unrest in the country and security concerns, it announced on Sunday. The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) Bangladesh informed on their website that due to recent security concerns at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC will remain suspended until further notice. People gather around an ambulance carrying the body of leading Bangladeshi activist Sharif Osman Hadi, who died from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack in Dhaka (AP)

“The announcement for reopening the visa centre will be made after reviewing the situation,” the official website said.

The development came as security was tightened around the Assistant High Commission office in the Upashahar area and the visa application centre in Shobhanighat in Bangladesh.

The recent unrest in Bangladesh was triggered after the death of a student leader, Osman Hadi, who was a prominent leader in the protest last year that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

On Saturday, the final prayers of the youth leader and Inquilab Mancha convenor concluded on the Dhaka University campus. Following the prayers, the organisation rallied towards the Shahbagh area, issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to the country's Home Ministry, demanding a report on the progress of arrests of the killers of Osman Hadi, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah and lodged a strong protest over the deteriorating security situation, HT reported.

In Rajashahi, a march was organised on December 19 towards the Indian Assistant High Commission from Bhadra Mor in the city, the PTI report said. However, the march was stopped midway following a police intervention.

Cops stopped the procession by putting up barricades about 100 metres before the Assistant High Commission office.