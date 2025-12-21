Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian visa application centre suspended in Bangladesh's Chittagong amid security concerns

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 21, 2025 02:24 pm IST

Chittagong's Indian visa application centre was closed due to security issues linked to unrest after student leader Osman Hadi's death.

The Indian visa application centre in Bangladesh's Chittagong will remain suspended amid unrest in the country and security concerns, it announced on Sunday. The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) Bangladesh informed on their website that due to recent security concerns at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC will remain suspended until further notice.

People gather around an ambulance carrying the body of leading Bangladeshi activist Sharif Osman Hadi, who died from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack in Dhaka (AP)
People gather around an ambulance carrying the body of leading Bangladeshi activist Sharif Osman Hadi, who died from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack in Dhaka (AP)

“The announcement for reopening the visa centre will be made after reviewing the situation,” the official website said.

The development came as security was tightened around the Assistant High Commission office in the Upashahar area and the visa application centre in Shobhanighat in Bangladesh.

Also read: Security beefed up at Indian Assistant High Commission Office, visa centre in Bangladesh amid unrest

The recent unrest in Bangladesh was triggered after the death of a student leader, Osman Hadi, who was a prominent leader in the protest last year that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Also read: Who was Dipu Chandra Das, Hindu man lynched by mob amid Bangladesh unrest

On Saturday, the final prayers of the youth leader and Inquilab Mancha convenor concluded on the Dhaka University campus. Following the prayers, the organisation rallied towards the Shahbagh area, issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to the country's Home Ministry, demanding a report on the progress of arrests of the killers of Osman Hadi, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah and lodged a strong protest over the deteriorating security situation, HT reported.

Also read: ‘Tied to tree and set on fire’: Father of Hindu man lynched by mob in Bangladesh

In Rajashahi, a march was organised on December 19 towards the Indian Assistant High Commission from Bhadra Mor in the city, the PTI report said. However, the march was stopped midway following a police intervention.

Cops stopped the procession by putting up barricades about 100 metres before the Assistant High Commission office.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Indian visa application centre suspended in Bangladesh's Chittagong amid security concerns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On