Who was Dipu Chandra Das, Hindu man lynched by mob amid Bangladesh unrest

A Hindu man was reportedly lynched to death in Bangladesh's Mymensingh amid the recent uproar after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The country's administration has arrested at least 10 people in relation with the case, said chief advisor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday Violence broke out in Bangladesh's capital early December 19 after a youth leader of the country's 2024 pro-democracy uprising who was injured in an assassination attempt died in a hospital in Singapore. (File photo/AFP)

The interim government condemned the attack, stating, “There is no space for such violence in new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared.”

Who was Dipu Chandra Das

The victim was identified as Dipu Chandra Das, Hindu garment factory worker. He was beaten and set on fire by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, on Thursday night over alleged blasphemy, news agency PTI reported. His body was reportedly tied to a tree and burned.

The 25-year-old Dipu was employed at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area of Mymensingh, according to a report by NDTV.

The news channel also spoke to his father, Ravilal Das, who described the events leading to his son’s death. He said the family first learned of the incident through social media.

“We saw it on Facebook. From Facebook we started hearing things, then more people were saying it - and then we found out when someone said to me, my brother...my brother, he was beaten, beaten badly,” he told NDTV recounting the horrific ordeal. Ravilal said that he was told that the miscreants tied Dipu to a tree.

He added, “The mob then poured kerosene on my son and set him on fire. His burned body was left outside. They tied the burned torso and head outside together. It was horrible.”

10 arrested, says Yunus

Chief adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus announced that ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the lynching. “Of the 10, seven were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) while three were arrested by the police as suspects in the case,” he said in a statement on X.

The RAB and police conducted operations in multiple locations to apprehend the suspects, whose ages range from 19 to 46, according to the statement.