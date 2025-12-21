Security beefed up at Indian Assistant High Commission Office, visa centre in Bangladesh amid unrest

In the wake of heightened tensions in Bangladesh, after the death of prominent student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, security has been tightened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and visa application centre in Bangladesh. Mourners were seen with Bangladesh's national flag during the funeral of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka on December 20.(AFP)

Security was reinforced from Friday morning at the Assistant High Commission office in the Upashahar area, the residence of the Assistant High Commissioner located in the same area, and the visa application centre in the Shobhanighat area, news agency PTI reported.

Members of the security forces remained deployed throughout the night.

The move to enhance security measures was taken to ensure that “no third party can exploit the situation,” Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police, Saiful Islam, was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune.

Also read: Ten arrested over lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh as unrest keeps country on edge

Following the death of Hadi, a spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha on Thursday, Gono Odhikar Parishad, reportedly announced that they will besiege the Assistant High Commission office.

The Inqilab Mancha had also staged a sit-in before the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar in protest of Hadi's killing. They raised slogans against what they described as the ‘Indian dominance’, the report said.

Hadi was a prominent leader and a key figure who led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government in Bangladesh last year. He was also a candidate for the February 12 general election scheduled this year.

The protest was triggered after Hadi was shot by masked gunmen on December 12 at an election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. He died during treatment in Singapore on Thursday.

Also read: 'Have come to promise...': Muhammad Yunus vows to uphold Osman Hadi's ideals

Violent attacks and vandalism spread across Bangladesh, including hurling stones at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram on Thursday.

The 32-year-old youth leader was laid to rest amid tight security on Saturday, next to the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University mosque.

Also read: Who was Osman Hadi? Bangladeshi student uprising leader dies in Singapore hospital after assassination attempt

Thousands of people gathered to pay their respects at the funeral prayers and chanted anti Indian slogans ahead of the ritual. These slogans included “Delhi or Dhaka - Dhaka, Dhaka” and “brother Hadi’s blood will not be allowed to go in vain”.

Following the funeral, Hadi's party, Inqilab Mancha, also issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the interim government, demanding "visible progress" in the arrest of those responsible for his killing.

(With Inputs from PTI)