Indian workers among 7 killed in Dubai as minibus collides with truck

Several Indian workers were among seven killed in Dubai after a minibus collided with a stationary truck on Emirates Road on Monday.

Mangled mini bus after it collided it with a stationary truck on Emirates Road in Dubai. (X/@DubaiPoliceHQ)

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The preliminary probe has revealed that the truck had stopped in the middle of the road due to a technical issue, while the minibus rammed into it from behind as the driver failed to keep a safe distance, the Dubai Police said.

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Confirming the death of the Indian workers, Indian embassy in Dubai said that several Indian workers were killed and many others suffered injuries in the tragic road accident. However, the exact number of casualties is not know yet.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time,” the embassy said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time,” the embassy said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers.



Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.



Our heartfelt… — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 8, 2026

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that five of the nine wounded suffered serious injuries, while the four had moderate injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

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Images of the accident shared by Dubai authorities showed the mangled bus after the impact of the collision.

Following the accident, Brigadier Juma termed stopping in the middle of the road as one of the most dangerous violations, which can lead to ‘severe accidents, fatalities, and serious injuries.’

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“Preliminary investigations indicate that the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road due to a technical malfunction. The bus driver, reportedly failing to pay attention and maintain a safe distance, collided with the truck from behind. The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Dubai Police said that stopping in the middle of the road carries a fine of AED 1,000 and six traffic points, in addition to a AED 500 fine for obstructing traffic under Article 98.

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