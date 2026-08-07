Indian-origin doctor seeking Trump pardon gave $1 million to MAGA fund

Indian-American doctor Krishna Tripuraneni — who served two years in prison for income tax fraud after underreporting his income by USD 18 million and is actively seeking a pardon from the Trump administration — has emerged as one of the largest Indian origin political donors to US President Donald Trump in 2026. According to US Federal Election Commission records reviewed by HT, Tripuraneni gave USD 1 million to Donald Trump’s MAGA Inc political fund in June this year.

The donation makes Tripuraneni, a Florida based retired gastroenterologist, one of the biggest Indian-American donors to Trump

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The donation makes Tripuraneni, a Florida based retired gastroenterologist, one of the biggest Indian-American donors to Trump and the ruling Republican party this year alongside Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar, who donated over USD 1 million this year, ahead of the crucial midterm elections slated for November. Earlier in 2026, Tripuraneni filed an application with the office of the US Pardon Attorney earlier this year seeking a “pardon after completion of sentence”. If granted, the pardon will restore Tripuraneni’s civil rights including his right to vote in US elections, serve on a jury and hold public office.

To be sure, it is unclear if Tripuraneni’s USD 1 million donation to President Trump’s MAGA Inc. fund is linked to his pending pardon application. He did not respond to HT’s queries on the matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the issue of political donors receiving pardons in return for campaign contributions has long been controversial in American political life. For example, the Trump administration controversially pardoned corporate executives Paul Walczak and Trevor Milton in 2025 after the two men had been convicted of misappropriating employee payroll taxes and securities fraud, respectively. According to the Brenner Center for Justice, the two were pardoned after President Trump received political contributions on their behalf. Similar scandals related to pardons for political donors plagued the Clinton and George W Bush administrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the issue of political donors receiving pardons in return for campaign contributions has long been controversial in American political life. For example, the Trump administration controversially pardoned corporate executives Paul Walczak and Trevor Milton in 2025 after the two men had been convicted of misappropriating employee payroll taxes and securities fraud, respectively. According to the Brenner Center for Justice, the two were pardoned after President Trump received political contributions on their behalf. Similar scandals related to pardons for political donors plagued the Clinton and George W Bush administrations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Prior to his USD 1 million donation to Trump in June this year, Tripuraneni was a relatively small-time political donor who backed both Democratic and Republican political candidates. US Federal Election Commission data shows that his largest prior political contribution was USD 25,000 to former Governor Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign. Tripuraneni also gave USD 1,000 to Marco Rubio’s campaign in 2014, when the present Secretary of State was a US Senator from Florida.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tripuraneni was arrested in 2013 after the US Internal Revenue Service alleged that he had underreported his income by USD 18 million between 2004 and 2008, which caused roughly USD 6.3 million in outstanding taxes to be paid.

“Tripuraneni utilised funds from the above companies to pay for expenses related to a new home that he built in Manalapan, Florida, payments on condominiums that he had purchased, interior design improvements to his residences, and tuition payments for his children. Some of these payments were then fraudulently classified as professional consulting, building repairs, and miscellaneous expenses by the referenced companies,” the US Department of Justice said in a statement in 2015.

After initially pleading not guilty, Tripuraneni later entered a guilty plea in 2015 to one count of filing false tax returns. He returned roughly USD 11.8 million to the US government and was sentenced to two years in prison followed by a year of supervised release and 200 hours of community service. As part of the plea agreement, the US government dismissed other charges against Tripuraneni and agreed not to pursue criminal charges for his tax-related offences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}