Indian-origin man dies after being pushed down stairs outside Singapore mall

A 34-year-old man of Indian descent died in Singapore after he was pushed by another man and fell down a flight of stairs outside a shopping mall. The incident took place last month at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road, The Straits Times reported.

The man, who was identified as Thevandran Shanmugam, sustained multiple fractures to his skull after he fell backwards on the stairs. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kaha, 27, who pushed Shanmugam, was charged a day after the incident for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. If convicted, the 27-year-old could be jailed for up to 10 years, as well as caned or fined. He can also face an additional jail term of up to 178 days.

Azfary had allegedly committed the offence while under a remission order after being jailed for other offences, a PTI report said.

A remission order is issued to allow an inmate to spend a portion of his sentence outside of jail.

The incident allegedly happened outside a popular nightspot at Concorde Shopping Mall, which houses several bars and nightclubs on Orchard Road. However, the nightclub refuted claims that Shanmugam had visited its premises the day he was attacked.

Urging people not to speculate, Club Rumours extended its condolences to the Shanmugam family and said it was “extremely sad and sorry for their loss”.

