 Indians in war zone: Two Russia-based agents under CBI scanner | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Indians in war zone: Two Russia-based agents under CBI scanner

Indians in war zone: Two Russia-based agents under CBI scanner

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 03:14 PM IST

The agents – Christina and Moinuddin Chippa – facilitate the trafficking of Indian youth to Russia by offering them lucrative job opportunities.

Two Russia-based agents who are allegedly involved in the human trafficking network that sends Indian nationals into the Ukraine war zone are under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), PTI reported on Friday, citing officials.

Mohammed Asfan, 30, travelled to Russia with a job of a helper but was sent to fight war against Ukraine.(AFP)
Mohammed Asfan, 30, travelled to Russia with a job of a helper but was sent to fight war against Ukraine.(AFP)

The agents – Christina and Moinuddin Chippa – are based in Russia and were facilitating the trafficking of Indian youth to Russia by offering them lucrative job opportunities there, they alleged. Chippa is a resident of Rajasthan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They allegedly confiscated the passports of Indians arriving in Russia and forced them to fight with the armed forces, the officials added.

Also Read | About 20 Indians sought help for discharge from Russian Army, says MEA

On Thursday, the CBI busted a major human trafficking network, running across the country, targeting young people with promises of lucrative jobs abroad, including in Russia and Ukraine, and then allegedly sending them off to fight on the front lines of the war between those countries.

The agency conducted searches at 13 locations in Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai. It identified at least 35 instances of victims sent abroad by the alleged traffickers.

“These traffickers have been operating as an organised network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube etc, and also through their local contacts or agents for highly paid jobs in Russia,” a CBI spokesperson said. “Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes, thus putting their lives in grave danger.”

Two Indians killed fighting for Russia


At least two Indian nationals are known to have been killed while serving with the Russian army.

Earlier this week, the Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of Indian national Mohammed Asfan in a post on X on March 6.

The 30-year-old from Hyderabad travelled to Russia late last year and reports have said he was seriously injured along with two other Indians in hostilities in a conflict zone last month.

Also Read | Who was Mohammed Asfan, Hyderabad man forced to fight Ukraine war killed in Russia?

Prior to this, 23-year-old Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, a resident of Surat in Gujarat, was killed in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a “security helper” with the Russian Army at Donetsk, a part of Ukraine occupied by Russia. Mangukiya travelled to Russia last December.

CBI registers case


On Wednesday, the CBI registered a case against private visa consultancy firms, agents and others engaged in trafficking Indians to Russia under the guise of employment, the spokesperson said.

“So far around 35 instances of victims sent abroad have been established. The identity of more trafficking victims are also being established. Investigation is continuing.”

Four accused consultancies or agents were named: 24x7 RAS Overseas Foundation and its director Suyash Mukut; OSD Bros Travels and Visa Services Pvt Ltd. and its director Rakesh Pandey; Adventure Visa Services Pvt Ltd and its director Manjeet Singh; and Baba Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd. and its director Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan, also known as Baba.

Cash amounting to over 50 lakh, incriminating documents, electronics and CCTV footage were recovered during Thursday’s raids, the spokesperson said.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On