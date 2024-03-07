CBI busts human trafficking network duping Indians to join Russia war

The CBI on Thursday busted a major human trafficking network that was sending Indians to Russia scamming them with fake job offers after two Indians died on the war front. The officials said searches were conducted in seven cities including Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai, in connection with the job scam that sent several Indians to Russia's battlefront against Ukraine. Cases have been registered against various visa consultancy firms and agents for sending young Indians to Russia in the name of lucrative jobs. CBI said 35 such cases have been found and certain suspects have been detained for questioning at various locations. Over ₹50 lakh, incriminating documents, electronic records like laptops, mobiles, desktops etc., have been seized. Hyderabad's Mohammed Asfan was told he had got the job of helper in the Russian army. But he was sent to the war front.

The issue of Indians being forced to fight Russia's war in a job scam came to the notice of the ministry of external affairs and it is said to be in touch with the Russian authorities to ensure an immediate release. Apart from Hyderabad's Mohammed Asfan, 23-year-old Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, a resident of Surat in Gujarat, was killed in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a “security helper” with the Russian Army at Donetsk, a part of Ukraine occupied by Russia.

What is the job scam luring Indians to come to Russia?

Several Indians in the last few months claimed they were forced to join the Russian army while they were promised jobs as helpers in the army. The name of Baba Vlogs, one YouTube channel scamming youngsters from India into this racket has come to the surface. In connivance with agents who will provide the wrong translation of documents, these platforms are offering jobs and sending Indians to Russia. The brother of Hyderabad's Asfan said the agent told Afsan to sign the contract which was a one-year contract to serve the Russian army.