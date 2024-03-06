Telangana man who was duped into joining Russia-Ukraine war dies in battle

Mohammed Asfan, a youth from Telangana who was duped into joining the Russia-Ukraine war, died on the frontlines, the Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed on Wednesday. 30-year-old Mohammed Asfan travelled to Russia with a job of a helper but was sent to fight war against Ukraine.

"We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Asfan was 30 years old and became the victim of a job scam following which he travelled to Moscow in December 2023. According to reports, he was supposed to join a helper role but was inducted into the Russian Army and was sent to the Ukraine border to fight.

The ministry of external affairs earlier said it was in touch with the Russian authorities both in New Delhi and Moscow over 20 Indians being stuck in Russia. "We also told people not to venture into the war zone and not get caught into difficult situations. We are in regular touch with the Russian authorities," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on February 29.

On February 26, the MEA issued a statement on reports of Indian nationals seeking discharge from the Russian Army. "Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result. We remain committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army," the statement read.

What is the job scam luring Indian men to go to Russia?

The job scam came to the fore a few days ago after several state governments alerted the MEA about some racket actively recruiting Indian men with false job promises. Young men from many Indian states have been recruited through the scam. Karnataka minister Priyanka Kharge earlier wrote the Centre about the scam as several Karnataka men have also been roped in.

According to reports, one Baba Vlogs Company recruited some youth and told them they would get jobs as army helpers but then were taken for military training. The Indian agents in cahoots with the company misguided the men and provided wrong translations of all documents.

Asfan travelled from Hyderabad to Chennai and then to Sharjah and Moscow.

In January, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi wrote to the Indian Embassy in Russia that some people from Hyderabad apart from many others from several parts of the country were incommunicado after they reached Moscow.