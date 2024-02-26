MEA reacts to reports of Indians with Russian Army seeking help for discharge

The external affairs ministry on Monday rejected some media reports claiming that Indians with the Russian Army are seeking help for discharge, adding that “each and every case” has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities. According to media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and they were forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.(REUTERS)

"We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge," the MEA said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and they were forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

"Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities, and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result," the statement added.

The MEA also said that it remains committed and that the early discharge of Indians from the Russian Army is a matter of top priority.

"We remain committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army," the statement read.

Last week, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was in touch with Moscow for early discharge of Indian nationals working as support staff to the Russian army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," Randhir Jaiswal had said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier urged the MEA to rescue the Indians.

"Sir @DrSJaishankar kindly use your good offices to bring these men back home. Their lives are at risk & their families are justifiably worried," Owaisi said on X on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)