INDIA’s 2-day Mumbai meeting from August 31

The 26-party Opposition alliance – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA – is set to hold their third meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 to hold further discussions on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to people aware of the details.

The alliance meeting in Bengaluru (ANI)

Top leaders of the alliance, formed to jointly take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in next year’s elections, earlier met twice in less than one month – first in Patna on June 23 and then in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

The upcoming meeting, according to two senior leaders, will discuss the scope of coordinated programmes and may also draw the broad contours of seat adjustments.

The Opposition alliance also plans to hold at least three more meetings in the run up to the elections. The grouping will also set up their 11-member coordination committee before the leaders meet in Mumbai for the meeting.

A senior non-Congress Opposition leader said the coordination panel, which will comprise members from top 11 parties of INDIA, will act as a “driving force”.

Along with the coordination committee and a campaign committee, three to four smaller committees will be set up to handle various aspects of the functioning of the alliance.

“One panel might specifically look into programmes, another one might focus on seminars,” the leader mentioned above said.

A second Opposition leader said parties would be asked to send nominees for the constitution of the committees, which will handle logistics and other issues, and the broad architecture will be left to them.

At a mega meeting in Bengaluru last month, the 26 opposition parties, which won 134 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and secured a vote share of 35%, announced a pre-poll coalition to take on the incumbent BJP government at the Centre.

In the coming days, the Opposition leaders are keen to travel across the country to campaign on issues such as unemployment, price rise, alleged assault on the federal structure and misuse of investigating agencies.

“Time is running out and we have to reach out to the people quickly. Therefore, these panels will come handy in coordinating effective campaigns and handle logistics on behalf of 26 parties,” said a third leader, also seeking anonymity.

