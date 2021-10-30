India’s action on climate is already impressive: British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis

New Delhi: The joint initiative of India and the UK, dubbed the Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid, is one of the biggest announcements expected at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow that begins on Sunday. The initiative will help develop a more interconnected grid that enables the sun to become a secure and reliable source of energy. Other countries will be invited to join the initiative. This effort will stimulate green investments and create green jobs, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said in an interview. Edited excerpts:

The UK is the host of the climate summit. It’s the most important climate conference after Paris in 2015. What are your expectations from the negotiations?

The international scientific consensus is that the world is running out of time to avert great harm to ourselves and our planet through climate change. The COP26 summit in Glasgow is our last best chance to avert this by putting the world on the path to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The United Kingdom, as hosts of COP26, is asking all countries together to keep the path to 1.5 degrees alive, enhancing their emissions targets for this decade and setting out long-term strategies in line with this global goal. We also want to ensure that countries are supported in adapting to climate change and that developed countries deliver climate finance, and technology flows to support green economic transformation in developing countries.

Glasgow’s success is India’s success and the world’s success.

How are the UK and India collaborating ahead of COP26?

The UK and India work closely on climate change. It’s one of the five pillars of the India-UK 2030 Roadmap agreed by prime ministers Modi and Johnson in May this year. India’s action on climate is already impressive, with wind and solar capacity quadrupling in the last decade and the Prime Minister’s recent announcement of the new National Hydrogen Mission.

The UK is investing in India’s renewable and clean transport sectors, including through our joint Green Growth Equity Fund. We have joint research and innovation partnerships to develop the next generation of solar buildings and energy efficiency solutions. We are sharing knowledge about power sector reform, adaptation and resilience, renewables, energy efficiency and electric mobility.

We are working not just bilaterally but also to support other countries adapt to and reduce climate change, through the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient infrastructure, both launched by India. And we aim at COP26 to help countries across the world bring down the costs of low-carbon solutions.

One of the major initiatives at COP26 will be the UK and India’s green grids initiative. Could you share some details about it?

The Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid, is due to be launched by our two prime ministers during the World Leaders Summit at COP26. The objective is to help develop a more interconnected grid that enables the sun to become a secure and reliable source of energy for all. Other countries are being invited to join the initiative over the next few months. These efforts will stimulate green investments and create green jobs.

Covid-19 cases are rising in the UK. How is the UK going to ensure there is no major spike following or during COP26 when more than 25,000 delegates gather?

Hosting COP26 safely is of the utmost importance to the UK. Like many recent international events, COP26 has had to adapt in line with Covid-19. There will be strict testing and hygiene protocols in place and we are strongly recommending that all delegates are vaccinated. We believe these arrangements strike a balance between allowing critical climate talks to continue with representation from around the globe, while continuing to having measures in place to protect public health.

What will be your measure of COP26’s success? Do you think there will be a declaration on keeping global warming under 1.5 degree at the end of the summit?

Countries already agreed at COP21 in Paris that we should we should pursue efforts to keep the goal of 1.5 degrees of temperature rise in sight. What we need to do in Glasgow is to make sure that countries are coming forward with ambitious pledges that are in line with the path to 1.5 degrees and that there are sufficient flows of finance and technology to support all countries in making the low-carbon transition.

There is a lack of trust among developing countries like India because the promised $100 billion a year climate finance has not come through. Yet at the same time, developing countries are being expected to commit to net-zero emissions targets. What are your thoughts on this trust deficit?

The UK agrees that the goal of securing $100 billion is a priority to help developing countries grow in a clean way, and to protect those affected by climate change. We have led by example, doubling our international climate spend to at least £11.6 billion between 2021-25. We now have pledges by major developed countries like the US, Germany, Canada, Japan, Denmark, Sweden, and New Zealand, as well as the European Union, among others. The UK COP26 presidency have recently published a delivery plan, which shows that developed countries will make significant progress towards the $100 billion goal in 2022 and provides confidence that it will be met in 2023. The data also provides confidence that developed countries can mobilise more than $100 billion per year thereafter through to 2025.

