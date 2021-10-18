Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India’s active Covid cases fall below 200k for the first time in seven months
india news

India’s active Covid cases fall below 200k for the first time in seven months

As of Sunday night, there were a total of 197,573 active cases across the country, the lowest such caseload recorded in India since in March 10, 2020, when the second wave was just kicking off.
The number of active cases right now is a drop of more than 95% from the peak of the country’s brutal second wave of infections when it touched 3.75 million on May 9.(Reuters File Photo )
Published on Oct 18, 2021 01:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The number of active cases of Covid-19 across India on Sunday dropped below the 200,000-mark for the first time in more than seven months as the recession of the second wave continued across the country, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

As of Sunday night, there were a total of 197,573 active cases across the country, the lowest such caseload recorded in India since in March 10, 2020, when the second wave was just kicking off.

The number of active cases right now is a drop of more than 95% from the peak of the country’s brutal second wave of infections when it touched 3.75 million on May 9.

Active cases – those Covid-19 patients still carrying the virus, and thus under treatment – is a crucial metric representing the country’s battle against the disease because it directly reflects the pressure on the health care system in a region.

The drop in active infections has come at a time when the seven-day average of daily infections (a statistic that shows a region’s Covid wave) in India is also at a seven-month low of 15,680. On Sunday, 14,287 new cases were reported across the country, according to data compiled by HT across states.

