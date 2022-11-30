Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu gets one year extension

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 11:38 AM IST

Sandhu, who was due to retire in January 2023, is a veteran US hand who has served in Washington DC thrice

Sandhu had served as deputy chief of mission between 2013 and 2017. (Twitter | Taranjit Singh Sandhu)
ByPrashant Jha

The tenure of India’s ambassador to the United States (US) Taranjit Singh Sandhu was extended for a year till the end of January 2024 by the government of India.

A notification published in the Gazette of India on November 28 states, “The President of India is pleased to re-employ Taranjit Singh Sandhu (IFS:1988), an officer of Grade 1 of IFS, as Ambassador of India to the United States of America, for a period of 01 year with effect from 01.02.2023 to 31.01.2024 or until further orders.”

Sandhu, who was due to retire in January 2023, is a veteran US hand who has served in Washington DC thrice — as a young political officer handling the Congress between 1997 and 2000, as the deputy chief of mission between 2013 and 2017, and then as ambassador from early 2020.

