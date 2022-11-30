India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu gets one year extension

The tenure of India’s ambassador to the United States (US) Taranjit Singh Sandhu was extended for a year till the end of January 2024 by the government of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A notification published in the Gazette of India on November 28 states, “The President of India is pleased to re-employ Taranjit Singh Sandhu (IFS:1988), an officer of Grade 1 of IFS, as Ambassador of India to the United States of America, for a period of 01 year with effect from 01.02.2023 to 31.01.2024 or until further orders.”

Also Read:India’s US envoy Sandhu visits Dalip Singh Saund Post Office in California

Sandhu, who was due to retire in January 2023, is a veteran US hand who has served in Washington DC thrice — as a young political officer handling the Congress between 1997 and 2000, as the deputy chief of mission between 2013 and 2017, and then as ambassador from early 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON