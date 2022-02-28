India's daily Covid cases drop below 10,000-mark with 8,013 new infections

India's daily Covid-19 tally dropped below the 10,000-mark on Monday as the country logged 8,013 cases in the last 24-hours. The overall tally now stands at 42,924,130, according to the health ministry. Last time the number of daily cases was below 10,000-mark was on December 28, last year when it 9,195 cases in a single-day jump.

The daily Covid-19 cases have been less than one lakh for 22 consecutive days now.

With 119 deaths, daily fatalities remained above the 100-mark. The countrywide toll now stands at 513,843, according to the daily bulletin. The country has a related-fatality rate of 1.20 per cent.

The country presently has a total of 1,02,601 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, the ministry data also showed.

There was a reduction of 8,871 in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.11 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.17 per cent.

The cumulative number of recoveries has surged to 4,23,07,686 after 16,765 people recuperated from the viral disease in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate currently at 98.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, the county has administered 76.74 crore doses so far under the naionwide inoculation drive.