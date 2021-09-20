India's daily Covid tally remains above 30,000 for second consecutive day

India's Covid-19 tally remained above the 30,000 mark for a second consecutive day on Monday as the country clocked 30,256 cases in the last 24 hours, the data published on the Union health ministry's website at 8am showed. Kerala remained the leading contributor with 19,653 infections and 152 deaths.

The overall nationwide tally has now jumped to 33,478,419, while the death toll stands at 445,133, according to the health ministry.

The active cases declined to 318,181 and now comprises 0.95 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 per cent.

The number of people recovered from the viral disease has surged to 32,715,105, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, the health ministry also mentioned.

After Kerala, Maharashtra was the second contributor to the daily cases of the country. On Sunday, the state reported 3,413 new Covid-19 infections of which Mumbai logged 420 fresh cases, as per the state health bulletin.

With this, the state tally mounted to 65,21,915 including 42,955 active cases.

On Saturday, the ministry of information and broadcasting shared a graphic on social media, listing out symptoms that can occur within 20 days of administration of any vaccine against Covid-19. In such cases, the central government recommended patients to immediately consult a health professional.

This includes shortness of breath, chest pain, vomiting or persistent abdominal pain, blurred vision or pain in the eyes and severe or persistent headache. Some may also face weakness in any body part, seizures and pain in limbs or swelling in arms or feet.