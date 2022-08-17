India's daily tally remain below 10k-mark for 2nd consecutive day with 9,062 new cases

The Covid-19 tally in India remained below 10,000-mark on Wednesday for the second consecutive day as the country reported 9,062 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin by the Union health ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW). On Tuesday, the country had logged 8,813 cases. Before this, the tally had been hovering above 10,000-mark for nearly two months due to the Omicron-led resurgence of the virus.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,05,058, constituting 0.24 per cent of the cumulative tally, according to the ministry data.

The death toll was increased by 36, pushing the overall number to reach 527,134, as per ministry data. This includes eight from Delhi, and six from Punjab; One each from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, and Telangana; two each from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

On the previous day, there were 29 related fatalities in a single day.

The daily positivity rate fell to 2.49 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is reported to be at 4.38 per cent.

As many as 15,220 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,36,54,064. With this, the recovery rate is currently at 98.57 per cent.

The country has conducted 88.10 crore tests for Covid-19 so far, out of which, 3,64,038 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

