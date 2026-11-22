Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly praised the Indian civilisation and its linguistic diversity in an interview with a Russian news agency. Recalling his recent conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said he was amazed when he learnt about India's cultural and linguistic diversity.
"Take, for example, Indian civilisation. It is an ancient and very interesting civilisation. The more I learn about it, the more interesting it becomes," Putin said in an interview with Sputnik.
Putin said he had recently discussed with PM Modi about how many Indians spoke the country's main language and was amazed by the response.
Also Read | ‘Shocking, amazing’: Putin praises India's unity amid cultural, linguistic diversity | Video
"I recently spoke with Prime Minister Modi and asked him how many people in the country speak the main language. He said about 600 million. And what is the country's total population? 1.5 billion. Only a third speak the language of the titular nation, while the remaining two-thirds speak their own languages. Isn't it amazing? Simply amazing," Putin said.
This is not the first time Putin has praised India's cultural diversity. Last month, Putin described India as an example of how different cultures, traditions and languages can coexist while remaining united.{{/usCountry}}
This is not the first time Putin has praised India's cultural diversity. Last month, Putin described India as an example of how different cultures, traditions and languages can coexist while remaining united.{{/usCountry}}
"India cannot fail to amaze with its scale and diversity," he said while speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club.
Also Read | ‘He is under pressure’: Putin's ‘miscalculation’ could trigger World War III, top UK intelligence official warns
The Russian leader said India's culture could serve as an example of how diversity and unity can coexist.
"There is something unique about Indian culture that can certainly serve as an example of how diversity and unity can coexist. It is certainly something to learn from," he said.
Putin also said India's experience could offer lessons in building ties between countries with different cultures, traditions, customs and histories.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.