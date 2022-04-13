India’s first bullet train to be operational in 2027: NHSRCL chairman

NEW DELHI: India’s first bullet train will be operational in 2027 and trials will begin in 2026, National High Speed Rail Corridor (NHSRCL) chairman and managing director Satish Agnihotri said on Tuesday adding that the country’s first bullet train station in Surat will be inaugurated by 2023.

“Though the trial between Surat and Bilimora will be conducted in 2026, we will commence bullet train operations in between these two stations from 2027,” he said adding, “Surat station is expected to be ready for operations by September, 2023.”

The distance between Surat-Bilimora route is 50km.

NHSRCL officials said that the civil work is being done at an escalated speed and four (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch) of the total 12 stations will be ready by December 2024.

Officials said that apart from the construction of these four stations, a viaduct of 237 km will also be constructed. A viaduct is a specific type of bridge that consists of a series of arches, piers or columns supporting a long-elevated railway or road.

“Our priority is to complete and start the bullet train operations on this route. Maintenance and provision of updated technology is a commitment from Japan,” Japan Ambassador, Satoshi Suzuki told the media in Navsari while talking on India’s bullet train project.

“Our latest technology is the E5 Shinkansen however, we are providing an upgraded version of this technology keeping in mind India’s weather conditions and pollution. The coaches of the bullet train will be antiseismic,” he said.

Construction work of piles, pile caps, open foundations, well foundations, piers, pier caps is in progress at 125 km length, an NHSRCL official said.

In Surat depot, out of 128 foundations, 118 foundations have been completed and in Sabarmati depot- work was awarded on February 4, this year. The passenger terminal hub at Sabarmati integrating high speed rail, metro, bus rapid transit and two railway stations are expected to be completed by August this year.

“For the first bullet train, some train coaches will be shipped as complete coaches while some will be assembled in India, “ Agnihotri said.

“The technology is based on a crash avoidance system which includes the latest signaling and coach designs that make the train accident-free,” he added.

Agnihotri said that one lakh people will be employed when the civil work progresses to its peak, which is expected to reach by June. “The project currently has generated around 20,000 employments,” Agnihotri said.

The project, however, has been facing issues due to issues in land acquisition in Maharashtra. The total length of this route is 508.17km and the maximum operational speed of the bullet train is 320 kmph.

The entire route of Ahmedabad- Mumbai bullet train will have 12 stations- eight in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra. Stations in Maharashtra include Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar and Boisar. While 98.7% and 100% land has been acquired in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli respectively, only 68.7% of it has been acquired in Maharashtra.