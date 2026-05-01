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India’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow barrier-less tolling system launched in Gujarat

India’s first multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling system was launched at the Choryasi toll plaza on National Highway-48 in Gujarat

Published on: May 01, 2026 02:27 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced the launch of India’s first multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Choryasi toll plaza on National Highway-48 in Gujarat, marking the country’s first operational barrier-less tolling site. Under the MLFF system, vehicle numbers are detected using ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras and checked with the VAHAN database to ascertain the right vehicle has been identified through an AI-based system

(HT file photo)

Gadkari on X said, “The introduction of MLFF marks a significant step towards digitising the tolling ecosystem and modernising National Highway infrastructure to global standards. This transformative system will reduce travel time, ease congestion, improve fuel efficiency, lower vehicular emissions, and minimise human intervention in toll operations.”

“Barrier-less tolling will enhance ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens while strengthening ‘Ease of Doing Business’ by enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods and logistics,” he added.

Also Read:Delhi-Amritsar-Katra e-way to be completed by March 2028: Gadkari

Earlier on April 15, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had directed banks issuing FASTags to immediately verify vehicle registration numbers (VRNs) linked to FASTags, in an attempt to improve data accuracy across India’s electronic tolling ecosystem. At the same time, recent amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, also seek to enforce payment discipline in a barrier-less system.

 
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