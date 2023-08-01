‘Parents wanted me to undergo brain surgery’: India's first openly gay prince Manvendra Gohil reveals

Manvendra Singh Gohil, India's first openly gay prince of an erstwhile royal dynasty, revealed that his parents attempted to subject him to brain surgery in an effort to alter his sexuality. After Gohil came out as gay, he experienced humiliation as his parent sought medical intervention to “convert” him, reported Sky News.

Prince Gohil

Gohil revealed that his parents visited doctors with the hope of finding ways to “perform a surgery” on his brain and even subjected him to electroshock therapy. However, their attempt failed as doctors in the US, where they sought the "treatment," refused to perform the procedures, firmly stating that homosexuality is not a mental disorder.

"It was an absolute case of discrimination and violation of human rights. Whether I'm a prince or not a prince, parents have no right to put their children through [this] kind of torture," Prince Gohil told SkyNews.

"It didn't happen but imagine how much harassment one has to go through, how much humiliation one has to go through, just to endure this pain and suffering at the hands of parents - and this is happening to so many individuals in India," he added. Sky News further quoted the Prince, “It is a lack of education, lack of awareness which causes people to be homophobic and bigoted... It's our duty to educate them and to make them aware about the facts.”

Prince Gohil, the heir of the Maharaja of Rajpipla, an erstwhile princely State in Gujarat, has initiated a legal battle in the Supreme Court, aiming to achieve an outright ban on conversion therapy in India through legislation.

In 2006, the prince gained significant media attention when he openly declared his homosexuality, which sparked protests and angry demonstrations in his home state. His effigies were burnt by enraged crowds at that time.

