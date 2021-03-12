Home / India News / India's forex reserves fall by over USD 4 billion to USD 580.299 billion: RBI
india news

India's forex reserves fall by over USD 4 billion to USD 580.299 billion: RBI

In the previous week ended February 26, the reserves rose by USD 689 million to USD 584.554 billion.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:29 PM IST
India's forex reserves touched a record high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.(Reuters)

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 4.255 billion to USD 580.299 billion in the week ended March 5, according to RBI data.

In the previous week ended February 26, the reserves rose by USD 689 million to USD 584.554 billion. It had touched a record high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

In the reporting week ended March 5, the fall in reserves was due to a decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA).

The FCA dipped by USD 3.002 billion to USD 539.613 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves declined by USD 1.206 billion to USD 34.215 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by USD 11 million to USD 1.506 billion in the reporting week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 36 million to USD 4.965 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
forex reserves reserve bank of india
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP